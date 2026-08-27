Sugar Prices Ease Marginally To Rs 64.33 Per Kg On Thursday
Retail prices of the sugar remained high despite a nearly 20 per cent decline in ex-mill rates
By PTI
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Sugar prices eased marginally on Thursday to Rs 64.33 per kg in the retail market following the government's measures to allow imports, imposition of stockholding curbs and crackdown on hoarders.
As per data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the all-India average rate of sugar is ruling at Rs 64.33 per kg on Thursday, a marginal drop from Rs 65.05 per kg on August 26.
Retail prices of the sweetener remained high despite a nearly 20 per cent decline in ex-mill rates after the government's decision to allow duty-free imports of 10 lakh tonnes of raw sugar.
The current average price of sugar is 31 per cent higher than the month-ago level and 39 per cent higher than the year-ago prices. The data showed that the maximum selling price on Thursday was Rs 76 per kg, while the modal rate was Rs 65 per kg.
In a statement on Thursday, Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said, "Sugar prices have corrected by nearly 20 per cent from recent highs, with supply-side measures and improved market visibility beginning to reflect in the market. The correction is expected to continue as festive buying normalises and fresh sugar becomes available over the coming weeks".
To control prices, the Centre has recently allowed imports of 10 lakh tonnes of raw sugar by October 31. It has imposed stock holding limits on dealers, as well as bulk consumers like beverage makers. Exports were already banned a few months back.
According to ISMA, India's net sugar production (after diversion to ethanol) is estimated at around 279 lakh tonnes in the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September), while the opening stock was 50 lakh tonnes.
The annual domestic demand is projected at 280-285 lakh tonnes, while the country exported 8 lakh tonnes of the sweetener before the government imposed a ban.
ISMA has projected the closing stock at 35 lakh tonnes at the end of September. The association noted that 30 lakh tonnes of sugar is estimated to be diverted in the current marketing year from the gross sugar output of 309 lakh tonnes.
ISMA initially estimated that the country's gross sugar output would be 345 lakh tonnes for the 2025-26 marketing year, but later revised downwards as the sugarcane crop was affected by bad weather and pests.