ETV Bharat / business

Sugar Ex-Mill Prices Down 18 Pc To Rs 55/Kg After Import Move, Curbs On Hoarding: Food Secretary

Vendors arrange sugarcane stalks for sale at the Machkhowa wholesale market on the banks of the Brahmaputra river, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The ex-mill price of sugar has declined by 18 per cent to Rs 55 per kg since the government's decision to allow imports and clamp down on speculation and hoarding of the sweetener, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said. Ex-mill prices of sugar had shot up to a record Rs 67 per kg last week — a spike Chopra attributed to mills "jacking up" rates.

"Ex-mill price of sugar, which were jacked up by mills, have started cooling down. They have declined to Rs 55 per kg and will further drop in the coming days," Chopra told PTI.

The jump in prices, he said, was not rooted in fundamentals, as the country has ample sugar stocks despite production for the 2025-26 marketing year (October-September) falling to 306 lakh tonnes, down from earlier estimates of 343 lakh tonnes. Annual domestic demand stands at around 280-285 lakh tonnes.

Last week, the government allowed import of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar, imposed stock limits on bulk consumers, and directed states to intensify inspections to check hoarding and speculation.