Subhash Chandra Says Personal Insolvency Claims Against Him Only Rs 3,992 Cr, Not Rs 22,000 Cr
Subhash Chandra stated that said he has not borrowed any money from any lender
By PTI
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: Media baron Subhash Chandra on Thursday said the total claim against him in the personal insolvency proceedings is only "Rs 3,992 crore", for which he was only a personal guarantor and not the borrower.
In a statement reacting to dissenting creditors' claims of Rs 22,000 crore against him, Chandra said he "has not borrowed any money from any lender".
"Total claim against Subhash Chandra as a personal guarantor, in the personal insolvency proceedings, is only Rs 3,.992 crore by the objectors of the plan and not Rs 22,000 crore," he said.
Out of which, also a claim of Rs 620 crore has been settled and a further Rs 1,063 crore offered to be paid by the borrower entities.
"The borrowing entities for whom Chandra has provided personal guarantees have till date repaid Rs 43,000 crore," the statement said, adding, "The borrowing entities have assured to settle any other amount which might have left." On Tuesday, the NCLT Member (Judicial) Nilesh Sharma, ruling as a third member, had approved the plan in which Chandra will pay just Rs 6.5 crore to settle admitted creditor claims.
Earlier, two members of the National Company Law Tribunal had given a split verdict, following which the President of the forum had appointed Sharma as a third Member in regard to the difference of opinion.
Sharma rejected the claims of the dissenting creditors led by LIC Housing Finance, which had argued that the payout was "unviable and unlawful".
It had contended that against admitted claims of approximately Rs 22,006.57 crore, the repayment plan proposed payment of only Rs 6.25 crore to creditors and Rs 25 lakhs towards process costs.
Sharma, in his 144-page order, said the Resolution Professional's valuation showed Chandra's personal estate was worth significantly less than the amount offered under the plan, and that dissenting creditors were unlikely to recover more by rejecting it, since he would then face bankruptcy rather than being able to pay from a position of financial recovery.
"If the plan is approved and the debtor's insolvency is resolved, putting him back on his feet, the objectors would ultimately stand a better chance of recovering their debts directly from the Principal Debtors," NCLT observed.
The matter will now go back to the original division bench for a formal order in line with the majority opinion, as required under Section 419(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.
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