ETV Bharat / business

Subhash Chandra Says Personal Insolvency Claims Against Him Only Rs 3,992 Cr, Not Rs 22,000 Cr

New Delhi: Media baron Subhash Chandra on Thursday said the total claim against him in the personal insolvency proceedings is only "Rs 3,992 crore", for which he was only a personal guarantor and not the borrower.

In a statement reacting to dissenting creditors' claims of Rs 22,000 crore against him, Chandra said he "has not borrowed any money from any lender".

"Total claim against Subhash Chandra as a personal guarantor, in the personal insolvency proceedings, is only Rs 3,.992 crore by the objectors of the plan and not Rs 22,000 crore," he said.

Out of which, also a claim of Rs 620 crore has been settled and a further Rs 1,063 crore offered to be paid by the borrower entities.

"The borrowing entities for whom Chandra has provided personal guarantees have till date repaid Rs 43,000 crore," the statement said, adding, "The borrowing entities have assured to settle any other amount which might have left." On Tuesday, the NCLT Member (Judicial) Nilesh Sharma, ruling as a third member, had approved the plan in which Chandra will pay just Rs 6.5 crore to settle admitted creditor claims.

Earlier, two members of the National Company Law Tribunal had given a split verdict, following which the President of the forum had appointed Sharma as a third Member in regard to the difference of opinion.