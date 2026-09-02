ETV Bharat / business

Explained | Subhash Chandra And The Rs 22,006-crore NCLT Controversy

What is the case all about?

It all began in December of 2016, Indiabulls Housing Finance extended a loan of Rs 170 crore to Vivek Infracon Pvt Ltd, a company associated with Zee and Essel promoter Subhash Chandra. This was the first of several loans and facilities extended to Vivek Infracon and related borrowers. Eventually, the amount rose to Rs 726 crore.

Subhash Chandra gave a personal guarantee on December 5, 2018. As per NCLT's April 22, 2024 order, the guarantee committed Subhash Chandra to pay up to Rs 726 crore if the principal borrowers defaulted.

In January 2022, Indiabulls invoked the guarantee and demanded approximately Rs 178.79 crore from Subhash Chandra against his personal guarantee.

When payment failed to materialise, Indiabulls filed an application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against Subhash Chandra as a personal guarantor. The NCLT then appointed a Resolution Professional (RP) in May 2022.

FILE - Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus of Zee Media (Photo by Ramesh Pathania/Mint via Getty Images)

How did the original Rs 170 crore turn into Rs 22,006 crore?

Subhash Chandra did not borrow the entire amount himself. However, he had extended several other similar personal guarantees against loans taken out by various entities connected to him and the Essel Group.

Over time, these other creditors joined the Indiabulls insolvency case. The sum of the claims made by various creditors to various defaulting Essel Group companies, which eventually devolved on Subhash Chandra due to his personal guarantee, amounted to over Rs 22,006 crore.

Consequently, the Indiabulls petition eventually became a collective personal-guarantor proceeding.

What is Subhash Chandra’s claim?

Chandra claims the Rs 22,006 crore figure is wrong, as the resolution professional appointed by NCLT rejected some claims, bringing the actual admitted claims to Rs 21,696 crore.

Of this, Rs 1,494 crore were offered to be repaid by many of the borrowing companies, who remain principally liable for the loan.

He also claims that the relevant amount should be considered as only Rs 3,992 crore, which was the total claims of creditors who had voted against the repayment plan suggested by him(You can read more on that here). Of this, he claimed that a further Rs 620 crore had been settled.

FILE - Subhash Chandra, Chairman Emeritus of Zee Media (Photo by Ramesh Pathania/Mint via Getty Images)

So what was the repayment plan?

The proposal provided for: Subhash Chandra to pay Rs 6.25 crore from his personal net worth, plus Rs 25 lakh towards insolvency-process costs, which adds up to Rs 6.5 crore.

There was also a separate proposal for approximately Rs 1,494 crore to be paid by the principal borrowing companies.

What happened?