Strengthening Rural Economy Key To Tackling US 500% Tariff Challenges: Bharat Udyog Vyapar Mandal

Jaipur: Days after the 500 per cent tariff announcement by the US raised concerns in India, some business leaders expressed confidence that the impact would be minimal. Speaking at the two-day National Conference of Trade and Industry (NCTI) by the Bharat Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BHUVM) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, they stressed the need to promote local products and empower village economies to effectively navigate such trade challenges.

The National President of the Bharat Udyog Vyapar Mandal, Babulal Gupta, said the US tariff would not affect India much, as the country is capable of dealing with it. “We have a local and rural economy. If local products are given a better platform, problems like tariffs can be dealt with effectively,” he said.

BHUVM conference in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

‘Focus on villages’

Gupta said that the two-day discussion among traders would focus on “Vocal for Local”, local products, local trade, and local tourism. “We need to shift our focus back to the villages, as even today, essential goods are produced by people in the villages,” he said.