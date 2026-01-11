Strengthening Rural Economy Key To Tackling US 500% Tariff Challenges: Bharat Udyog Vyapar Mandal
Published : January 11, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Jaipur: Days after the 500 per cent tariff announcement by the US raised concerns in India, some business leaders expressed confidence that the impact would be minimal. Speaking at the two-day National Conference of Trade and Industry (NCTI) by the Bharat Udyog Vyapar Mandal (BHUVM) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, they stressed the need to promote local products and empower village economies to effectively navigate such trade challenges.
The National President of the Bharat Udyog Vyapar Mandal, Babulal Gupta, said the US tariff would not affect India much, as the country is capable of dealing with it. “We have a local and rural economy. If local products are given a better platform, problems like tariffs can be dealt with effectively,” he said.
‘Focus on villages’
Gupta said that the two-day discussion among traders would focus on “Vocal for Local”, local products, local trade, and local tourism. “We need to shift our focus back to the villages, as even today, essential goods are produced by people in the villages,” he said.
He said it was crucial to empower villagers and support traditional businesses to compete in the market. “It will help them harmonise culture, heritage, and trade for an overall economic boost,” Gupta said.
Regarding US President Donald Trump's recent statement about imposing a 500 per cent tariff on India, the BHUVM president said that, except for jewellery, products manufactured in India were also exported to European countries, in addition to the US.
“We have organised this two-day conference to discuss various aspects and topics related to industry and trade policies. We will also propose amendments to the laws enacted by the central government,” he said.
‘A sustainable market is the solution’
Gupta stated that they were demanding that the government enact laws that take into account the impact of e-commerce and the real challenges faced by local markets. “A sustainable market is the only solution for small and medium-sized enterprises,” he said.
According to the BHUVM chief, the central and state governments must consider focusing on employment generation through folk culture, handicrafts, and tourist destinations. “A national policy should be formulated on GST and consumer affairs issues, as well as market fees,” he added.
