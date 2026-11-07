ETV Bharat / business

Stocks To Buy: Brokerage Recommends Adani Ports, Apollo Micro Systems & More; Know Target Price

New Delhi: Stock Market investors look for Stock picks during the festive season. Ahead of Diwali Muhurat Trading session, scheduled for November 8, 2026 (Sunday), ICICI Direct has initiated a Buy rating on shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Venus Pipes and Tubes (VPT), Zydus, Saregama India, Adani Ports & SEZ ltd (APSEZ) and Apollo Micro Systems.

The brokerage firm has maintained a Buy rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank shares. Kotak is the country’s fourth-largest private sector bank with a Rs 5.7 lakh crore loan book and a strong presence across retail (39%), corporate (24%) and SME lending (24%), complemented by established franchises in capital markets, asset management, and insurance.

The brokerage expects advances growth of 20–22%, gradual margin recovery and sustained moderation in credit cost to support earnings growth and RoA improvement over FY27–28E.

It gave a share price target of Rs 540 .

Venus Pipes and Tubes share price target

Giving a Buy call on Venus Pipes and Tubes (VPT), the brokerage suggested a target price of Rs 2,340 apiece.

VPT is engaged in the business of manufacturing stainless-steel pipes and tubes, operating in two key product categories i.e., Seamless and Welded pipes and tubes. The company has a total installed capacity of 48,000 tonnes with 20,400 tonnes of hollow pipes capacity thereby strengthening its backward integration.

ICICI Direct expects the firm to witness strong growth in both legacy and sunrise sectors, backed by strategic diversification, expanding niche portfolio, net cash

positive balance sheet and healthy double-digit return ratios.

Stock to Buy: Zydus

Zydus, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies. Advising investors to buy Zydus shares, the brokerage projected the pharma stock to rise up to Rs 1,480.

FY26 revenue break-up: US: 40%, India: 24%, Wellness: 20%, Europe & emerging markets including countries in LatAm, Asia Pacific & Africa: 11% and MedTech: 4%.

The brokerage expects the launches planned by the pharma giant to fill the void created by waning momentum of earlier launches. The company has specifically identified the Rare and Orphan disease segment as the new growth opportunity in the future.

Saregama India (Saregama) share price target