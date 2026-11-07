Stocks To Buy: Brokerage Recommends Adani Ports, Apollo Micro Systems & More; Know Target Price
ICICI Direct advised investors to buy shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zydus, Saregama India and more.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Stock Market investors look for Stock picks during the festive season. Ahead of Diwali Muhurat Trading session, scheduled for November 8, 2026 (Sunday), ICICI Direct has initiated a Buy rating on shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Venus Pipes and Tubes (VPT), Zydus, Saregama India, Adani Ports & SEZ ltd (APSEZ) and Apollo Micro Systems.
Kotak Mahindra Bank share price target
The brokerage firm has maintained a Buy rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank shares. Kotak is the country’s fourth-largest private sector bank with a Rs 5.7 lakh crore loan book and a strong presence across retail (39%), corporate (24%) and SME lending (24%), complemented by established franchises in capital markets, asset management, and insurance.
The brokerage expects advances growth of 20–22%, gradual margin recovery and sustained moderation in credit cost to support earnings growth and RoA improvement over FY27–28E.
It gave a share price target of Rs 540 .
Venus Pipes and Tubes share price target
Giving a Buy call on Venus Pipes and Tubes (VPT), the brokerage suggested a target price of Rs 2,340 apiece.
VPT is engaged in the business of manufacturing stainless-steel pipes and tubes, operating in two key product categories i.e., Seamless and Welded pipes and tubes. The company has a total installed capacity of 48,000 tonnes with 20,400 tonnes of hollow pipes capacity thereby strengthening its backward integration.
ICICI Direct expects the firm to witness strong growth in both legacy and sunrise sectors, backed by strategic diversification, expanding niche portfolio, net cash
positive balance sheet and healthy double-digit return ratios.
Stock to Buy: Zydus
Zydus, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies. Advising investors to buy Zydus shares, the brokerage projected the pharma stock to rise up to Rs 1,480.
FY26 revenue break-up: US: 40%, India: 24%, Wellness: 20%, Europe & emerging markets including countries in LatAm, Asia Pacific & Africa: 11% and MedTech: 4%.
The brokerage expects the launches planned by the pharma giant to fill the void created by waning momentum of earlier launches. The company has specifically identified the Rare and Orphan disease segment as the new growth opportunity in the future.
Saregama India (Saregama) share price target
Saregama India, India’s oldest music label owned by RPSG Group, is projected to record growth in its revenue. The brokerage said the stock could rise up to Rs 650 per equity share, (38 x on FY 28 E EPS).
Advocating for Saregama India, the brokerage said the company has the back up of over 1.8 lakh songs, which is monetised over various formats such as digitals (streaming, YouTube), physical (Carvaan) and television.
We view paid music streaming as the largest long-term growth opportunity. India’s paid streaming penetration remains around 3%, significantly below developed markets (57% in the US and 67% in Sweden), the report stated.
Adani Ports share price target
ICICI Direct has maintained a Buy rating on Adani Ports & SEZ ltd (APSEZ) shares. It suggested a target price of Rs 2210 on the stock.
The Adani Group’s firm is the largest commercial port operator in the country, handling more than 27% of the total cargo volume as on FY26.
Adani Ports owns more than 15 ports & terminals, with a combined capacity of 671 MTPA, across seven states. Its other businesses include logistics and marine.
APSEZ has grown its consolidated revenues at 21% YoY during H1FY27 aided by 75% YoY growth in international ports (consolidation of NQXT Australia and ramp-up at Colombo) and 61% YoY growth in Marine (11 net vessel additions).
Consolidated EBITDA grew 21% YoY during H1FY27 aided by international ports (up 245% YoY, higher margin Australia and Colombo operations).
Consequently, it has raised its revenue and EBITDA guidance for FY27 by Rs 1000 crore each to Rs 44,000- Rs 46,000 crore and Rs 26,000 - Rs 27,000 crore respectively. It reiterated its FY31 ambition of Rs 91,500 crore revenue and Rs 52,000 crore.
Apollo Micro Systems share price target
Apollo Micro Systems is an indigenous Defence electronics & systems manufacturer with over 41 years of engineering experience.
The company has a portfolio of 700+ technologies and participation in 150+ indigenous Defence programmes.
It manufactures missile electronics, guidance and navigation systems, actuation, safety and arming mechanisms, underwater systems and other mission-critical subsystems, with established relationships across DRDO, DPSUs and the Indian armed forces.
The brokerage expects the stock to rise up to the level of Rs 485.