ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade On Buying In Banking Counters, Positive Trend In Global Peers

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday, driven by a rally in bank stocks and a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 630.08 points to 77,261.73 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 203.6 points to 23,978.70. From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Titan were the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.20 per cent up at USD 96.11 per barrel. In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher.

US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday. "Strength in US markets, where the Dow extended its rally, along with broadly positive Asian markets, reflects continued optimism around the fragile US–Iran ceasefire. While global sentiment has improved, it is still highly event-driven.