Stocks In Focus: Jio Platforms, BoB, NTPC Green, Sun Pharma, GAIL
Stocks To Watch On November 2, 2026, i.e., Monday - Jio Platforms, BoB, NTPC Green, Sun Pharma, GAIL.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The shares of Jio Platforms, Bank of Baroda, NTPC Green Energy, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and GAIL are expected to remain in focus on Monday, November 2, 2026. All these companies declared their Q2 results for 2026-27 on Friday.
In their quarterly earnings report, Jio Platforms mentioned its Q2 net profit jumped 13.7 per cent to Rs 8,389 crore. GAIL's Q2 profit more than doubled and the board approved GAIL Gas IPO. NTPC Green Energy Q2 net profit went up 59 per cent to over Rs 137 crore. Sun Pharma’s profit declined 36 per cent to Rs 1,989 crore, while Bank of Baroda’s profit surged 31 per cent to Rs 6,737 cr on NSE stake-sale.
Jio Platforms
Jio Platforms posted a 13.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,389 crore for the second quarter of 2026-27. The telecoms-to-technology arm of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) group’s consolidated revenue from operations went up 11.4 per cent to Rs 40,475 crore during the September quarter of FY27.
The September-quarter Results is JIO Platforms’ first quarterly results since its stellar market debut earlier this week.
In its regulatory filing with the exchanges, the company informed that its Net profit attributable to owners of the company was recorded at Rs 8,389 crore for second quarter of the current financial year, while it stood at Rs 7,379 crore in the year-ago period.
The consolidated net profit jumped 8 per cent from Rs 7,765 crore, while revenue from operations appreciated 3.3 per cent from Rs 39,173 crore. The company’s net debt dropped 78.6 per cent to Rs 8,822 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 41,161 a year ago.
Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda recorded a 31 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6,737.28 crore during the June-September quarter. The major jump was a resu;t of its stake sale in the largest equity bourse NSE.
The state-owned bank posted its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,532 crore on a standalone basis, recording a growth of 35.8 per cent year-on-year.
The core net interest income went up by 9 per cent to Rs 13,026 crore on the back of 18.3 per cent growth in advances and a 0.22 per cent compression in net interest margin at 2.74 per cent, the bank mentioned in its papers.
According to Chief executive and managing director Debadatta Chand, the bank increased its loan growth guidance to 13-15 per cent for FY27 from the 12-14 per cent earlier on strong loan growth in the first half of the fiscal.
The BoB share settled 1.24 per cent down at Rs 238.50 on the BSE on October 30, 2026.
NTPC Green Energy Q2 FY27 Results
In its July-September quarter results, NTPC Green Energy recorded a 59 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 137.50 crore. The PSU had posted a net profit of Rs 86.38 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
NTPC Green Energy is the renewable energy arm of NTPC. In an exchange filing, the company said its total income jumped 52 per cent to Rs 1,000.76 crore as against Rs 656.72 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
The company’s total expenses stood at Rs 876.03 crore compared to Rs 551 crore in the year-ago period.
Sun Pharma
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries declared its Q2Fy27 results on Friday. The pharma major posted a 36.36 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,988.53 crore for the July-September quarter. The decline is attributed to the one-time expenditure related to the proposed acquisition of Organon and litigation expenses in the US.
In a regulatory filing, the company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,124.95 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. During the quarter under review, the company’s consolidated total revenue from operations was recorded at Rs 16,198.71 crore as compared to Rs 14,478.31 crore in the year-ago period.
The rise in revenues was a result of an increase in formulation sales in India. It went up 17.3 per cent to Rs 5,552.3 crore, accounting for 34.5 per cent of the total consolidated sales for the quarter.
Total expenses during the quarter under review were higher at Rs 12,287.83 crore as compared to Rs 10,780.62 crore a year ago, the company said.
GAIL
GAIL (India) Ltd posted a more than 200 per cent jump in standalone net profit for the second quarter of 2026-27 as the PSU showcased performance in its natural gas marketing business and a recovery in gas consumption following disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.
The state-owned natural gas major’s profit after tax (PAT) went up to Rs 4,723.75 crore in July-September quarter from Rs 1,988.71 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations jumped to Rs 47,301.03 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 35,657.18 crore a year back.
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