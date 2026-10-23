ETV Bharat / business

Stocks In Focus: Infosys, Adani Power, Sterlite Technologies

New Delhi: The shares of Infosys, Adani Power and Sterlite Technologies will be in focus on October 26, 2026, i.e., Monday. All three companies declared their Q2 FY27 results on Friday.

The shares of India’s second-largest IT company, Infosys, will be in focus on October 26, 2026, which is Monday. Infosys declared its Q2 FY27 results on Friday and reported a 6.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,823 crore.

Infosys posted a net profit of Rs 7,364 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year (2025-26).

For the second quarter ended September 30, the IT giant declared its consolidated revenue from operations jumped 10.2 per cent to Rs 49,244 crore, compared to Rs 44,490 crore a year ago.

Infosys details on BSE as of Oct 23, 2026

Previous Close: 1,151.00

Open: 1,188.00

High: 1,198.30

Low: 1,037.15

52 Wk High: 1,727.85

52 Wk Low: 980.30

Upper Price Band: 1,187.70

Lower Price Band: 1,118.60

Mcap Full (Cr.): 4,68,528.03

Mcap FF (Cr.): 4,06,565.67

EPS (TTM): 74.78/74.72 (Standalone / Consolidated)

PE: 15.44/15.45 (Standalone / Consolidated)

ROE / PB: 36.67/5.66

Face Value: 5.00

Adani Power

Adani Power stock will be on investors’ radar as the firm recorded a 142 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,019.32 crore in the second quarter of 2026-27, citing higher revenue and one-time income.

The company released a statement of its Q2FY27 Results. The release mentioned that Profit after tax stood at Rs 2,906.46 crore in July-September quarter of FY26.

Operating revenue went up by 29.8 per cent to Rs 17,014.06 crore during the second quarter under review, compared to Rs 13,106.34 crore in Q2 FY26.

Power sales under PPAs grew by 29.7 per cent to 23.4 Billion Units (BU), while tariff realisation improved by 12.7 per cent to Rs 6.4/kWh on a continuing basis in Q2 FY27 over Q2 FY26.

Adani Power details on BSE as of Oct 23, 2026

Previous Close: 184.95

Open: 185.40

High: 186.20

Low: 175.50

52 Wk High: 254.15

52 Wk Low: 128.35