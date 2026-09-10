ETV Bharat / business

Markets Trade Flat In Early Deals Amid Elevated Crude Oil Prices, Geopolitical Tensions

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading on a flat note in early deals on Thursday as elevated crude oil prices above USD 100-per-barrel mark, amid persistent geopolitical tensions, kept risk appetite subdued.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was marginally up 38.07 points to 74,809.95 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 9.85 points to 23,439.20. Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid, ITC and Infosys were the winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.20 per cent lower at USD 101-per-barrel.

"Indian equities are expected to remain under pressure as elevated crude oil prices and rising US Treasury yields, amid persistent geopolitical tensions, continue to cloud the global macroeconomic outlook," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, .

The combination of elevated energy prices and firming bond yields is likely to keep risk appetite subdued and weigh on emerging-market equities, including India, he added.