ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Trade Higher Amid Easing Crude Oil Prices, Rally In Global Equities

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Friday amid easing crude oil prices and a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 162.87 points to 74,483.56 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 43.90 points to 23,315.25.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, InterGlobe Aviation, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports were the major winners. Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.93 per cent lower at USD 103.8 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting in positive territory. US markets ended higher on Thursday.

"Global cues have turned more supportive, with Wall Street rebounding sharply from the previous session’s Fed-driven selloff. The S&P 500 gained 1.1 per cent, while the Nasdaq surged 1.7 per cent, led by chipmakers, as easing bond yields and a retreat in crude prices provided some relief.