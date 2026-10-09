ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Rebound; Shares Of TCS, Other IT Firms Rise

Stock Market updates on October 9, 2026 ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Friday after two days of sharp decline, led by a rally in TCS and other IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 292 points to 71,876.10 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 84.60 points to 22,310.40.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services surged over 4 per cent after reporting a 15 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 13,884 crore and pointing to continued growth momentum going forward.