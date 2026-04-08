ETV Bharat / business

Sensex Jumps Nearly 4 Percent As Stock Markets Cheer US-Iran Ceasefire

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Wednesday following a sharp rally in global peers and a significant drop in crude oil prices after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,775.73 points or 3.71 per cent to 77,392.31 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 815.2 points or 3.52 per cent to 23,938.85.

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation jumped the most by nearly 10 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the prominent gainers.

Tech Mahindra emerged as the only laggard from the pack. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tumbled 13.24 per cent to USD 94.80 per barrel.

"The key trigger is the announcement of a two-week pause in US military action, alongside Iran’s agreement to facilitate safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. This has significantly reduced immediate concerns around energy supply disruptions, which had been a major overhang for global markets," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

He further added that the easing of geopolitical stress has led to a sharp fall in global crude oil prices, which is particularly positive for India from both inflation and currency perspectives.