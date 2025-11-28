ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Trade Higher In Early Deals

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced in early trade on Friday, after hitting record highs in the previous session, helped by buying in blue-chip Reliance Industries and rate cut optimism. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 103.96 points to 85,824.34 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 36.2 points to 26,251.75.

From the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Tech Mahindra and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were among the major gainers. However, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Adani Ports and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

"Wall Street was shut for Thanksgiving, leaving Indian markets to chart their own course ahead of today's Q2 GDP print. The mood stays buoyant, powered by hopes of dual rate cuts from the US Fed and RBI, and optimism on a potential US–India trade deal, even as FIIs turned sellers to the tune of Rs 1,255 crore," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.