Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade After Four Days Of Decline; Sensex Jumps 448 Points

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped in early trade on Friday after four days of decline amid a rally in global markets as a lower-than-expected US consumer price inflation data for November reinforced expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Fresh foreign fund inflows also drove the equity markets higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 448.27 points to 84,930.08 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 131 points to 25,946.55. All the 30-Sensex firms were trading in positive territory during the initial trade. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Reliance Industries, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Power Grid and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest gainers.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory. US markets ended higher on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 595.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 2,700.36 crore in the previous trade. Cooling inflation in the US is imparting resilience to the US economy and markets, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.