Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade On US Fed Rate Cut Hopes, Fresh Foreign Fund Inflows

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a rally in global peers, amid hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and fresh foreign fund inflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 287.94 points to 84,916.10 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 86.65 points to 26,022.85.

From the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India and Adani Ports were among the major gainers. However, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Eternal and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

"Globally, stock markets continue to be bullish, aided by the sustained uptrend in the mother market US... Today, the market is likely to get another positive news from the Fed, which is expected to cut rates by 25 bps. More important than the rate decision will be the Fed commentary on quantitative tightening," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.