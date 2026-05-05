ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Drop In Early Trade On Renewed Geopolitical Concerns

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Tuesday amid fresh tensions in the Strait of Hormuz region. The rupee falling to all-time low of 95.40 against US dollar in early trade also added to the weak trend in equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 361.62 points to 76,907.78 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 134.90 points to 23,980.60.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Maruti were among the major laggards. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Titan and Bharat Electronics were among the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded around USD 113 per barrel mark.

"The market trend will be guided by the developments in West Asia particularly in the Strait of Hormuz. The resumption of hostilities in the Hormuz region and Brent crude again spiking to around USD 113 are headwinds for the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower. US markets ended lower on Monday. "US markets saw sharp selling pressure, with the Dow correcting significantly as crude oil surged on renewed geopolitical concerns around the Strait of Hormuz. Elevated oil prices, still holding above the USD 100 mark, continue to pose a macro risk for India, given its import dependence," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.