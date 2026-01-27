ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Bounce Back After Falling In Early Trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered their early lost ground and were trading higher on Tuesday morning, tracking a firm trend in global markets and buying in blue-chip bank stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 417.68 points to 81,120.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 111.1 points to 24,937.55.

However, soon after both the benchmark indices bounced back and were trading in positive territory. The BSE benchmark quoted 298.06 points higher at 81,814.74, and the Nifty traded 91.85 points up at 25,151.15. From the 30-Sensex firms, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, Tata Steel, NTPC, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest gainers.

Axis Bank climbed over 4 per cent after the firm reported a 4 per cent growth in its December quarter net profit to Rs 7,010.65 crore against Rs 6,742.99 crore in the year-ago period. However, Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped over 4 per cent after its third quarter earnings failed to cheer investors. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever and ICICI Bank were also among the laggards.