ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade After 3-Day Slump

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Monday after a three-day slump amid value-buying in blue-chip stocks HDFC Bank and State Bank of India. In early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 179.31 points to 74,384.61. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down by 53.1 points to 23,098.

However, later both the benchmark indices rebounded. The BSE benchmark traded 342.02 points higher at 74,899.76, and the Nifty quoted 88.55 points up at 23,240.95. From the 30-Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ITC were among the biggest gainers.

Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Trent and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were trading lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted higher.