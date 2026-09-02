ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Tumble In Early Trade On Escalating Tensions In West Asia, Higher Oil Prices

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a bearish trend in global equities and higher oil prices due to escalating conflict in West Asia.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 788.52 points to 76,155.76 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty slumped 269 points to 23,786.80. Among the 30 Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.76 per cent higher at USD 95.37 per barrel.

"Indian markets are likely to remain under pressure as surging crude oil prices and rising global bond yields continue to weigh on investor sentiment amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. While India's resilient domestic growth outlook provides an underlying cushion, external macroeconomic and geopolitical risks are expected to dominate near-term market direction, keeping the broader outlook cautious," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Crude oil has emerged as the key near-term risk for domestic equities, he said adding that WTI crude has surged more than 8 per cent over the past two sessions following renewed US-Iran military tensions, reigniting concerns over potential disruptions to energy supplies from the region.

"The escalation of the US-Iran conflict and the consequent 5 per cent spurt in Brent crude overnight to USD 96 is a sentiment negative," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.