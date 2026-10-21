ETV Bharat / business

Market's Early Rally Fizzles Out As Banking, Financial Stocks Weigh On Benchmarks

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices surrendered their early gains to slip into the red in mid-session trade on Wednesday, with the Sensex plunging 484.98 points as losses in banking and financial stocks outweighed gains in shares of IT companies.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 484.98 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 73,367.92 in afternoon trade after surging 829.29 points earlier in the day. From its intra-day high of 74,682.19 points, the benchmark tanked 1,325.48 points to the day’s low of 73,356.71.

The NSE Nifty also declined 171.25 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 22,717. It had touched a high of 23,120.90 in early trade before falling to a low of 22,702.85. From the Sensex basket, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, Trent, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndiGo, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports were among the major laggards.