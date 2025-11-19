ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade Tracking Weak Global Peers, Fresh Foreign Fund Outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in initial trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global market trends and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 135.8 points to 84,537.22 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 53.85 points to 25,856.20. From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

However, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the gainers. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower while Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded higher.

US markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday. "Global stock markets continue to trade under pressure, extending a volatile phase that has pulled major US indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into their longest losing streaks in months. The weakness is not a panic-driven crash but a broad and healthy correction following an overheated rally through most of 2025.