ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade Tracking Weak Global Peers, Fresh Foreign Fund Outflows

Sensex dropped 135.8 points to 84,537.22 in early trade, while Nifty dipped 53.85 points to 25,856.20 on Wednesday amid fresh foreign fund outflows.

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai
A view of the BSE building in Mumbai (File/IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : November 19, 2025 at 10:09 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in initial trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global market trends and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 135.8 points to 84,537.22 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 53.85 points to 25,856.20. From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

However, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the gainers. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower while Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded higher.

US markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday. "Global stock markets continue to trade under pressure, extending a volatile phase that has pulled major US indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq into their longest losing streaks in months. The weakness is not a panic-driven crash but a broad and healthy correction following an overheated rally through most of 2025.

"The biggest drag has come from cooling enthusiasm in AI and mega-cap technology stocks," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said. He further said that, adding to the pressure, the Federal Reserve's tone has turned more hawkish in recent days.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 728.82 crore on Tuesday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 6,156.83 crore, according to exchange data. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.25 per cent to USD 64.73 per barrel. On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 277.93 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 84,673.02. The Nifty dipped 103.40 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 25,910.05.

TAGGED:

BSE SENSEX
NSE NIFTY
STOCK MARKETS
STOCK MARKETS TODAY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.