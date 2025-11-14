ETV Bharat / business

Markets Open Lower On Global Selloff; Bihar Election Outcome In Focus

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a weaker note on Friday as weak global market trends and jitters ahead of the Bihar election outcome weighed on the investor sentiment. Traders said continuous foreign fund outflows also dampened the sentiment for investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark declined 303.63 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 84,175.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty depreciated by 82.65 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 25,796.50.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Motors Ltd's commercial vehicles business, Infosys, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

Eternal, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Axis Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, State Bank of India, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Trent, NTPC and Bajaj Finance were the gainers. "The market will be focused on the Bihar election outcome today. But the market reaction to the election results will be only temporary, whatever the results might be. The medium to long-term trend of the market will be dictated by fundamentals, particularly the earnings growth.

"On this front there is room for optimism as indicated by prospects of robust GDP growth and improving earnings growth. " VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Vijayakumar further stated that India's underperformance this year is unlikely to last. It is important to understand that despite the big underperformance of Nifty, so far this year, Nifty continues to be the best performing index among the large markets of the world during the last 5-year period.