Markets Climb In Early Trade On Firm Global Cues, India-US Trade Deal Optimism

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday driven by buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries, Infosys and Bharti Airtel amid firm global cues. Besides, traders said that optimism over an impending India-US trade deal also supported the investors’ sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark increased by 464.66 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 84,335.98 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 134.70 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 25,829.65.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and UltraTech Cement were the gainers. Bharat Electronics Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki India, Asian Paints, ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Trent Ltd were among the laggards.

"Sentiments have turned for the better with news of an India-US trade deal getting finalised soon and the exit polls indicating a decisive victory for the NDA in Bihar. This will strengthen the bulls but is not good enough for the markets to stage a decisive breakout and sustained rally," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

He noted that going by the present trends, FIIs are likely to sell again at higher levels. So long as the AI trade continues a sustained reversal of FII money appears unlikely. "From the fundamental perspective, there is room for optimism since GDP growth is robust and earnings growth for FY27 appears bright. Financials, consumption and defence stocks have the potential to lead the next leg of the rally, Vijayakumar added.

Broader Asian equities were trading on a mixed note. South Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading higher while Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were quoting in the negative territory.