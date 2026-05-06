ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade As Oil Prices Decline Amid Progress In US-Iran Negotiations

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday following a drop in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump claimed progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war. A positive trend in global markets also aided the rally in domestic stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.22 points to 77,675.01 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 218 points to 24,250.85. From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra were among the major winners. Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC and Power Grid were the laggards.

US President Donald Trump has suspended “Project Freedom,” to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war. In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said, “Great progress has been made toward a complete and final agreement with representatives of Iran.”

“Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump said.

Project Freedom was launched on Monday to escort ships, stranded due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, out to safety. Trump's statement on Truth Social came hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Operation Epic Fury, launched on February 28, had concluded as its objectives have been achieved.