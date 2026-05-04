ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Surge In Early Trade

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Monday amid easing oil prices and improving global sentiment, with Asian markets also trading higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 657.80 points to 77,571.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 213.35 points to 24,215.10.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Maruti surged 4 per cent after the car market leader reported a record total sales of 2,39,646 units in April, a 33.29 per cent year-on-year growth, making a strong start to the new fiscal with its small cars showing robust growth. Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the biggest gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Tata Consultancy Services and Titan were the laggards from the pack. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.27 per cent lower at USD 107.9 per barrel. "Today’s market action may be unduly influenced by the state election results with focus on West Bengal. But it is important to note that this will be only a very short-term sentimental impact," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.