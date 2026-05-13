ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Pare Early Gains; Trade Lower

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices slipped in the negative territory after rising marginally during early trade on Wednesday amid elevated crude oil prices and persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

Foreign fund exodus also hit investor sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 75.64 points to 74,614.51 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 17.10 points to 23,391.10.

However, both the benchmark indices failed to carry forward the momentum. The BSE benchmark traded 182.60 points lower at 74,362.19, and the Nifty quoted 41.05 points down at 23,352.25. From the 30-Sensex firms, Power Grid, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Titan and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards.

Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded at around USD 106.6 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,959.39 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

India's retail inflation rose slightly to 3.48 per cent in April, mainly due to higher prices of gold and silver jewellery as well as some kitchen items, according to government data released on Tuesday.