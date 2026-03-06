ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Tumble In Early Trade On Middle East Conflict, Foreign Fund Outflows

A pedestrian walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building as a live screening shows Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2026-27, in Mumbai on Sunday, February 1, 2026. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a day's breather amid persistent geopolitical conflict in the Middle East and relentless foreign fund outflows. Weakness in the US equities and subdued trend in Asian markets also dampened sentiments. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 572.43 points to 79,443.47 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 178.75 points to 24,587.15.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the major laggards. HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharat Electronics were among the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.17 per cent to USD 84.41 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi traded over 1 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were quoting higher. The US market ended lower on Thursday.