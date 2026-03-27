ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Slump In Early Trade After Two-Day Rally

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a two-day rally, tracking a weak trend in global peers, as the US-Iran conflict continues to be a key overhang for the markets. Crude oil prices staying above the USD 100 per barrel mark and unabated foreign fund outflows have also made investors risk-averse.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 926.92 points to 74,346.53 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 280.95 points to 23,025.50. From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Trent were among the gainers. In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded in positive territory.

The US market ended sharply lower on Thursday. "Global sentiment has shifted firmly into risk-off territory. US markets came under sharp selling pressure, with the Nasdaq Composite falling 2.4 per cent and entering correction territory, now trading over 10 per cent below its recent peak. The Dow Jones fell by over 400 points, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.7 per cent, marking their steepest single-day declines since the escalation of the West Asia conflict.

"This indicates that investor concerns are now deepening beyond short-term volatility and are beginning to reflect broader macro risks," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said. The primary trigger for this shift remains the lack of meaningful progress in resolving the ongoing US-Iran conflict, he said.