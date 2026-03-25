ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rally For 2nd Day As Drop In Oil prices, Hopes Of De-Escalation In West Asia War Calm Investors

(File Picture) Domestic markets surge in early trade, tracking global cues, in Mumbai. ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: Stock markets rallied for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing nearly 2 per cent higher, as crude oil prices dropped and global markets advanced amid hopes of de-escalation in the war in West Asia. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,205 points or 1.63 per cent to settle at 75,273.45. During the day, it soared 1,781.31 points or 2.40 per cent to 75,849.76. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 394.05 points or 1.72 per cent to end at 23,306.45. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,205 points while the 50-share NSE Nifty surged 394.05 points (ETV Bharat) From the 30-Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, InterGlobe Aviation and Trent were the biggest gainers. Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharat Electronics were the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, tanked 5.07 per cent to USD 99.19 per barrel. Top Losers of the day (ETV Bharat)