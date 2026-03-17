ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Bounce Back After Falling In Early Trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back after falling in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a bullish trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 144.34 points to 75,358.51 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 49.95 points to 23,358.85.

However, soon after, both the benchmark indices rebounded. The BSE benchmark quoted 192.14 points higher at 75,696.83, and the Nifty traded 64.25 points up at 23,473.05. From the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra and State Bank of India were among the biggest laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.61 per cent to USD 102.8 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,365.52 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) however, bought stocks worth Rs 12,593.36 crore.