Sensex, Nifty Drop Nearly 1 Pc As West Asia Conflict, Surging Oil Prices Rattle Stock Markets

A man clicks a selfie in front of digital screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on Feb 24, 2022. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their southward journey in early trade on Friday, tumbling nearly 1 per cent, as the ongoing conflict in West Asia and surging oil prices continue to spoil investors' sentiment. Heavy selling in global markets, persistent foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee also added to the bearish trend.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 708.38 points or 0.93 per cent to 75,326.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 222.05 points or 0.93 per cent to 23,417.10. From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest laggards.

Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.07 per cent up at USD 100.5 per barrel. In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower.