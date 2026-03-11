ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Wednesday after a day's breather amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia and sustained foreign fund outflows. Selling in blue-chip bank stocks also dragged the markets lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 96.12 points to 78,109.86 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 22.95 points to 24,238.65.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards. InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and NTPC were among the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.39 per cent to USD 87.46 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,672.64 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however bought stocks worth Rs 6,333.26 crore.

"Although equity markets staged a technical rebound on Tuesday, the underlying sentiment remains cautious as the deepening crisis in the Middle East begins to influence global financial markets through higher energy prices, disruptions to key shipping routes, and shifting investor risk appetite," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.