ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade Amid Renewed Flare-up In Geopolitical Tensions

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Monday amid renewed hostilities between the US and Iran. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 63.65 points to 77,047.63 during initial trading. The 50-share NSE Nifty went marginally up by 16.55 points to 24,070.20.

Later, the BSE benchmark dropped 246.54 points to 76,853.93, and the Nifty dipped 50.55 points to 24,005.45. From the 30-Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, InterGlobe Aviation, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries were among the major laggards.

Eternal, Trent, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.72 per cent higher at USD 72.51 per barrel. "Indian equity markets are expected to trade on a cautious note following a renewed flare-up in geopolitical tensions after fresh military exchanges between the US and Iran.