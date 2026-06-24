ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade On Softening Crude Oil Prices

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, following softening crude oil prices and buying in blue-chips. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.63 points to 76,388.31 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 57.75 points to 23,878.85.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Trent, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major winners. Maruti, Bharti Airtel, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the laggards. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 17.86 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.02 per cent lower at USD 76.29 per barrel. "The crash in Brent crude to below USD 77 has removed the macro headwinds for India. Rupee has stabilised. FII selling appears to have tapered off. This is positive for the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.