ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade On Drop In Crude Oil Prices, Supportive Global Cues

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday following a decline in crude oil prices and supportive global cues. Fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also added to markets' optimism.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 407.12 points to 77,210.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 114.75 points to 24,129.95. From the 30-Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were among the major winners.

Titan, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports and ITC were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.50 per cent lower at USD 79.36 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,859.07 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower. US markets were closed on Friday for the Juneteenth holiday.