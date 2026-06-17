ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Extend Rally In Early Trade On Drop In Crude Oil Prices

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Wednesday following a decline in crude oil prices and a rally in IT firms. Extending its rally to the fourth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex further climbed 271.61 points to 77,080.09 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 55.35 points to 24,044.50.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Trent, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech and Eternal were among the biggest winners. Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC and Adani Ports were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.49 per cent lower at USD 78.44 per barrel.

"Crude oil prices have fallen sharply to a nearly three-month low. Falling energy prices are expected to act as a tailwind for the Indian economy, helping contain inflation, improve external balances and support earnings growth across several sectors," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted higher, while South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower. US markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday.