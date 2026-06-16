ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Climb In Early Trade Tracking Global Rally, Decline In Oil Prices

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Tuesday, driven by a positive trend in global markets and cooling crude oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran.

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the positive trend in the domestic market. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 272.87 points to 76,537.20 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 69.15 points to 23,921.55.

From the 30-Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were among the biggest winners. Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.32 per cent lower at USD 82.90 per barrel. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were quoting higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended in positive territory on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.07 per cent, S&P 500 surged 1.65 per cent and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.92 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth Rs 200.05 crore, according to exchange data.