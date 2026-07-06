ETV Bharat / business

Markets Climb In Early Trade On Buying In Blue-Chip Bank Stocks, Lower Oil Prices

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Monday driven by buying in blue-chip bank stocks and lower crude oil prices. Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the optimistic trend in the domestic equity market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 281.40 points to 78,051.03 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 74.60 points to 24,347.05. From the Sensex pack, Bharat Electronics, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech were among the major winners.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid and ITC were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 0.55 per cent lower at USD 71.72 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,355.33 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"Revival of monsoon and FIIs turning buyers last Friday are positives for the market in the near-term. From this week onwards the market will start responding to the Q1 results which will begin on July 9th," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.