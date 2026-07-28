ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Climb In Early Deals On Lower Crude Oil Prices

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Tuesday on lower crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical worries in West Asia. Buying in IT stocks also supported the positive trend in the markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 152.7 points to 76,988.48 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 44.95 points to 24,040.90.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever and Eternal were among the major gainers. Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Power Grid and State Bank of India were among the laggards. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.44 per cent lower at USD 87.09 per barrel.