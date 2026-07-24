ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Tumble In Early Trade As Crude Oil Prices Hit USD 100 Per Barrel Mark

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday as crude oil prices crossed USD 100 per barrel mark amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 512.07 points to 75,869.38 during initial deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 153 points to 23,713.60.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Trent were among the major laggards. InterGlobe Aviation slipped over 2 per cent after IndiGo reported a Rs 238 crore net loss for the three months ended June as higher fuel prices and the West Asia conflict resulted in turbulence for the country's largest airline. InterGlobe Aviation is the parent of IndiGo.

IT services company Infosys declined over 1 per cent after it tempered the upper end of its full-year revenue forecast to between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Sun Pharma were the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 0.03 per cent lower at USD 100.7 per barrel.