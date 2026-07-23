ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Early Trade On Surging Crude Oil Prices

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty edged lower in early deals on Thursday due to surging crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in the West Asia. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 230.95 points to 76,521.02 during initial trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 57.15 points to 23,937.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, NTPC and Reliance Industries were among the laggards. Trent and Eternal were the only winners from the pack.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 2.27 per cent higher at USD 96.20 per barrel. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 819.20 crore on Wednesday after a day's breather, according to exchange data.

Investor sentiment remain fragile as escalating tensions in the Middle East fuel a fresh surge in global oil prices and weigh on risk appetite, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.