ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Tumble In Early Trade Dragged By HDFC Bank, Spike In Crude Oil Prices

People look at a screen displaying the current market situation on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Monday, dragged by heavy selling in blue-chip HDFC Bank and a sharp spike in crude oil prices due to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 523.22 points to 77,628.23 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 134.10 points to 24,198.25. From the Sensex pack, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank declined nearly 5 per cent after announcing their quarterly earnings over the weekend.

"HDFC Bank has disappointed, particularly on the NIM front," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said. Kotak Mahindra Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti and Bajaj Finance were also among the laggards from the blue-chip pack.

Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were among the gainers. Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company, traded nearly 1 per cent higher after it reported record quarterly core profit and EBITDA for the June quarter, powered by strong performances across its oil-to-chemicals and telecom businesses.