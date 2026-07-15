ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rebound In Early Trade; Sensex Jumps 553 Points

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after a sharp decline in the previous session led by bank stocks and softer-than-expected US inflation data reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve may adopt a less aggressive monetary policy stance in the coming months.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 553 points to 77,603.57 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 148.15 points to 24,198.40. From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement and State Bank of India were the major winners. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped 7.66 per cent . Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded higher, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted lower. US markets ended higher on Tuesday.

"Global cues turned relatively supportive overnight. US equities ended higher, with the S&P 500 gaining 0.38 per cent and the Nasdaq advancing 0.90 per cent, after softer-than-expected June CPI data reinforced hopes of a more accommodative Federal Reserve policy," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.