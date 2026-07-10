ETV Bharat / business

Markets Surge In Early Trade On Buying In IT Stocks; Sensex Jumps Nearly 700 Points

A man clicks a selfie in front of digital screen outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on Feb 24, 2022. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early trade on Friday, driven by a rally in IT firms after TCS reported an increase in its June-quarter net profit and guided towards an improvement in demand returning in the ongoing quarter. Positive trend in global markets also drove the domestic equities higher during the initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 694.83 points to 77,423.82 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 195.95 points to 24,154.85. From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints were among the major winners.

TCS traded nearly 2 per cent higher after the country's largest IT services company on Thursday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its June-quarter net profit to Rs 13,349 crore, and guided towards an improvement in demand impacted by the West Asia crisis, returning in the ongoing quarter.

Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma were the laggards. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped over 4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded 1.91 per cent higher, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up 0.76 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.73 per cent.