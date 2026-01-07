ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Decline In Morning Trade On Geopolitical Concerns, Renewed Tariff Hike Threats

A screen displaying the market situation on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai. ( ANI )

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions and renewed concerns about potential US tariff hikes weighed on investor sentiments. Sustained foreign fund outflows also dragged markets lower during the initial trade. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 169.64 points to 84,909.30 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went down 42.35 points to 26,128.90.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti were among the biggest laggards. However, Titan, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 107.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors, however, bought stocks worth Rs 1,749.35 crore.