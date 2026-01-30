ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Tank In Early Trade After 3-Day Rally

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a three-day rally, dragged by IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1. Fresh foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global equities also added to markets' weakness during initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 619.06 points to 81,947.31 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 171.35 points to 25,247.55. From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest laggards. Maruti, ITC, Asian Paints and InterGlobe Aviation were among the gainers.

"As we near the Budget Day there are headwinds and tailwinds for the market. Geopolitical issues continue to plague global trade with continuous threats of tariff weaponisation by Trump. The spike in Brent crude to near USD 70 is a headwind for Indian macros in general and industries that use oil as inputs, in particular.

"However, these headwinds are likely to be countered by the positive message from the Economic Survey that projects GDP growth of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent growth in FY27," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said. The steady decline in FPI outflows during the last two days indicate a possible change in FPI strategy, he added.