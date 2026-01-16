ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Rally In Early Trade Driven By Surge In Infosys Shares

People walk past a screen showing stock market goes down outside BSE building at Dalal Street after the counting of votes for Lok Sabha polls, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Friday, driven by a sharp jump in Infosys after the company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 343.44 points to 83,726.15 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 77.65 points to 25,743.25.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys jumped nearly 5 per cent after the Bengaluru-headquartered firm saw its revenue from operations grow by 8.9 per cent to Rs 45,479 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 41,764 crore in the year-ago period. The company has raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 3-3.5 per cent in constant currency, from 2-3 per cent earlier.

Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech were also among the gainers. However, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards. India and the US are "very near" to finalising the trade agreement, and it would be announced when both sides are ready, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.