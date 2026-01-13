ETV Bharat / business

Stock Markets Trade Lower After Initial Rally On Foreign Fund Outflows, Selling In Blue-Chips

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower after rallying in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 379.86 points to 84,258.03 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 109.55 points to 25,899.80.

But, soon after both the benchmark indices gave up all initial gains and were trading lower. The 30-share BSE quoted 244.98 points lower at 83,627.36, and the Nifty traded 74.30 points down at 25,716.70. From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Steel were among the biggest laggards.

Country's largest IT services exporter TCS on Monday reported a 13.91 per cent drop in December quarter profit at Rs 10,657 crore, majorly on a one-time impact of new labour codes. IT services firm HCL Tech on Monday reported a 11.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,076 crore in the October-December quarter of FY26.