Stock Market Benchmark Indices Trade Lower On Foreign Fund Outflows, Renewed Concerns Over Tariff Hikes

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty drifted lower in early trade on Friday amid relentless foreign fund outflows and renewed concerns over potential US tariff hikes. After a brief rebound in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex later declined 78.84 points to 84,102.12.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 21.50 points to 25,850.85. From the 30-Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, NTPC, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Trent were among the biggest laggards. However, Eternal, HCL Tech, Bharat Electronics and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

On Thursday, the Sensex tanked 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 84,180.96. The Nifty tumbled 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent to 25,876.85. In the past four days, the BSE benchmark has tanked 1,581.05 points or 1.84 per cent, and the Nifty dropped 451.7 points or 1.71 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,367.12 crore on Thursday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 3,701.17 crore, according to exchange data.